Man accused of attack on prison officer 'barricaded himself' in cell

Shannon Lovelock who is accused of assaulting a prison officer at Norwich Prison refused to leave his cell for a hearing at Norwich Crown Court. - Credit: Steve Adams

A man accused of assaulting a prison officer failed to appear for a court hearing after "barricading himself in his cell".

Shannon Lovelock, 37, has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm following an attack on a prison officer at Norwich Prison on January 29 this year.

He was due to appear at Norwich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Thursday (November 11).

But Lovelock, currently of HMP Peterborough, did not attend as he had "barricaded himself in his cell".

Ian James, who represents Lovelock, said he had been told by the court clerk the defendant had "barricaded himself in his cell and so is not appearing over the link".

The court heard Lovelock needs to have an appointment with a psychiatrist to have an assessment before the case can be relisted.

Judge Anthony Bate said the case could not progress on Thursday, but that he would relist the case after he had heard from solicitors representing Lovelock following the assessment with the psychologist.