Man, 22, charged over stabbing as victim remains 'critical'

A man is due in court today facing multiple charges after a 21-year-old was left critically injured in a stabbing.

Ryan Page, 22, of no fixed address, has been charged with two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a knife, following an incident in Lowestoft on Saturday (May 1).

He is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court.

Four other men, aged 20, 24, 23 and 20, have all been released on bail and are due to return to police on Thursday May 27 and Friday May 28.

A fleet of emergency vehicles were called to reports a man had been stabbed near to the East Coast College in St Peter’s Street at around 11.35pm.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, suffered a single stab wound and was initially taken to James Paget University Hospital, before being taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

His injuries were initially deemed to be life-threatening.

Cordons were put in place in both St Peter’s Street and Yeovil Road to allow for an investigation to take place, but they have since been stood down.

Following the incident, officers arrested five men and they were taken to police investigation centres in Great Yarmouth, Martlesham, and Bury St Edmunds, where they were questioned.

Forensic officers were seen at St Peter's Street on Sunday lunchtime, while police officers still on scene into the afternoon - closing the road for 500 yards from near the roundabout with Rotterdam Road to the junction with Winnipeg Road and Beresford Road.

Police said they believed the men are known to each other and there was no wider risk to the public.

