Simon Green has been charged over damage caused to vehicles parked at Norwich Magistrates Court in Bishopgate - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A man has been charged in connection with damage to a number of cars parked outside Norwich Magistrates' Court.

Police were called to Bishopgate at about 7.35pm on Thursday, September 22, to reports someone was damaging vehicles in the court car park.

A man aged in his 20s was arrested and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Simon Green, 29, of North Pickenham Road, Swaffham, was subsequently charged with six counts of criminal damage to vehicles.

He was also charged with one count of criminal damage to the Norwich Magistrates' Court building and one count of gross indecency.

Green appeared before city magistrates on Saturday (September 24) and the case has been sent to Norwich Crown Court on October 24.