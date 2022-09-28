News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man charged over damage to vehicles parked at city court

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 4:02 PM September 28, 2022
Updated: 4:08 PM September 28, 2022
Norwich Magistrates Court was closed on Monday, April 4 after a fire over the weekend.

Simon Green has been charged over damage caused to vehicles parked at Norwich Magistrates Court in Bishopgate - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A man has been charged in connection with damage to a number of cars parked outside Norwich Magistrates' Court.

Police were called to Bishopgate at about 7.35pm on Thursday, September 22, to reports someone was damaging vehicles in the court car park.

Norwich Magistrates Court was closed on Monday, April 4 after a fire over the weekend.

Simon Green has been charged over damage caused to vehicles parked at Norwich Magistrates Court in Bishopgate - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A man aged in his 20s was arrested and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Simon Green, 29, of North Pickenham Road, Swaffham, was subsequently charged with six counts of criminal damage to vehicles.

He was also charged with one count of criminal damage to the Norwich Magistrates' Court building and one count of gross indecency.

Green appeared before city magistrates on Saturday (September 24) and the case has been sent to Norwich Crown Court on October 24.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

A man and woman were found unresponsive on Prince of Wales Road

Woman found unresponsive on Norwich street dies

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
A road is closed after a serious two-vehicle crash

Road to be closed for majority of the day after serious crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Two police officers were seriously injured in a crash near Lakenheath

Updated

Man arrested after two police officers suffer serious injuries in crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The White Horse, Brancaster Staithe. Picture: Ian Burt.

5 award-winning pubs to visit along the Norfolk coast

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon