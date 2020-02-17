Man charged with murder of woman found dead in house

Police in Highfields in Costessey where a body of a woman has been found, and a man arrested. The man has since been charged with one count of murder. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY. Archant

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who was found dead at a house on the edge of Norwich.

The body of a woman in her 60s was discovered at an address in The Highfields, Costessey, shortly before 11pm on Saturday, February 15.

Cornelius Martinus Josephus Van Der Ploeg, 63, of Oxmoor Avenue, Hadley, Telford, was arrested in connection with the death, and has subsequently been charged with one count of murder.

Van Der Ploeg is due to appear as Norwich Magistrates Court from 10am today (Monday, February 17).

A neighbour said he saw a private ambulance arrive at the property in the early hours of Sunday morning, and blue lights from other emergency services.

A cordon which was put in place at the property has since been removed, but officers remained in the area to speak to neighbours.

One woman, who has lived on the cul-de-sac for more than 14 years, said she was shocked by the incident, but that people in the area lived "very private lives".

She went on: "Neighbours don't speak to each other like we used to, because nobody walks anywhere. A few of the houses are empty because people have moved into care.

"You don't know what's happening behind closed doors, but this is a shocking thing to wake up to."

Another man, who was also woken by blue lights this morning, added: "This is frightening, of course, and it makes you think. But mainly I just feel sad for everyone involved."