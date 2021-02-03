Teen charged with dangerous driving in stolen car after police chase

Published: 12:57 PM February 3, 2021

Firefighters, police and the East of England Ambulance Service responded following a two-car crash in Kessingland. Picture: Lowestoft South Fire Station Twitter - Credit: Lowestoft South Fire Station Twitter

A man has been charged with dangerous driving after allegedly overtaking a number of vehicles and careering over a roundabout during a police pursuit.

Wesley Spring, 18, of Lilac Drive, Lowestoft, was arrested in hospital and later charged after a two-car crash closed a village road for eight hours.

He had to be cut free from a Mercedes following the crash on the B1437 London Road in Kessingland on Saturday, January 30.

Police had been alerted around 11.20am following reports that a Mercedes had been stolen in Ipswich and was travelling along the A12.

Just before noon the Mercedes "rolled over a roundabout island and collided with a lamppost and a Ford Focus," according to a Suffolk Police spokesman.

The spokesman said: “The driver was trapped inside the Mercedes and had to be extricated by Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

"He was then taken to James Paget Hospital to be checked over, where they determined he had not sustained any life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

"He was later arrested at the hospital and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning."

The occupants of the Ford Focus were treated at the scene for shock.

Police said Spring appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Monday, February 1 and was granted bail pending a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, March 1.