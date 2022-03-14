Man charged in connection with 13 burglaries in Thetford

A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with 13 burglaries in Thetford. - Credit: PA

Sergin Catalin, of Guildhall Street in Thetford, was arrested on Thursday, March 10, and taken to Wymondham police station for questioning.

Catalin was subsequently charged with 13 counts of burglary and one of attempted burglary at homes, businesses and charity shops in the town, between October 22, 2019, and February 16, 2022.

He appeared before Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Friday, March 11, and was remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on April 8.

