Man stabbed in leg and stomach in Thetford

Published: 4:40 PM June 21, 2021   
Emergency services were called to the incident which took place on King Street, near St Giles, in Thetford shortly before 8.30pm on Thursday, June 17. - Credit: IAN BURT

A 38-year-old man has been charged in connection with a stabbing which left the victim with leg and stomach wounds.

Emergency services were called to the incident which took place on King Street, near St Giles Lane, in Thetford, shortly before 8.30pm on Thursday, June 17.

A man aged in his 30s was found with stab wounds to his leg and stomach.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, attended the scene and the victim was taken to the West Suffolk Hospital for treatment.

He was later transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, where he is said to remain in a serious condition.

Pavels Makarovs, 38, of White Hart Street, Thetford has been charged with Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) with intent and possession of a knife in connection with the incident.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court in due course.

