Man charged after person stabbed in buttock in Norwich park
A 21-year-old has been charged after a man was stabbed in the buttock in Norwich.
Police were called to reports of a fight at Chapelfield Gardens on Sunday, August 12, at around 9.30am.
On arrival, officers found a man with a stab wound to the buttock.
Marcus Jackson, 21, of Goodman Square, Norwich, has now been charged with possession of a knife or bladed article in a public place.
He was released on bail and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, September 4, 2018.
A 22-year-old arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation, police said.
Officers are still trying to trace a third man in connection with the incident. He is not believed to pose any wider threat to the public, police said.
