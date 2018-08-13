Man charged after person stabbed in buttock in Norwich park

Published: 5:20 PM August 13, 2018 Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020

A 21-year-old has been charged after a man was stabbed in the buttock in Norwich.

Police were called to reports of a fight at Chapelfield Gardens on Sunday, August 12, at around 9.30am.

On arrival, officers found a man with a stab wound to the buttock.

Marcus Jackson, 21, of Goodman Square, Norwich, has now been charged with possession of a knife or bladed article in a public place.

He was released on bail and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, September 4, 2018.

A 22-year-old arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation, police said.

Officers are still trying to trace a third man in connection with the incident. He is not believed to pose any wider threat to the public, police said.