36-year-old man charged following burglary at Co-op store
PUBLISHED: 18:28 21 October 2020
A 36-year-old man has been charged in connection with a burglary at a Co-op store in Norwich.
The East of England Co-op store on Hall Road was broken into at 2am on Wednesday (October, 21).
Brian McCadie, 36, and of no fixed address, has been charged with burglary.
He has been remanded in custody.
