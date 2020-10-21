Search

36-year-old man charged following burglary at Co-op store

PUBLISHED: 18:28 21 October 2020

A man has been charged following a burglary at the East of England Co-Op on Hall Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Archant

A 36-year-old man has been charged in connection with a burglary at a Co-op store in Norwich.

The East of England Co-op store on Hall Road was broken into at 2am on Wednesday (October, 21).

Brian McCadie, 36, and of no fixed address, has been charged with burglary.

He has been remanded in custody.

