Man charged for alleged drug offences after village property raid

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man has been charged on suspicion of drug offences following a raid in a Suffolk village.

Suffolk Police's East Scorpion drug team carried out the raid at a property in Wrentham, near Lowestoft on Wednesday, September 4.

With a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act (MODA) warrant executed, substances believed to be cocaine and cannabis were seized, along with a quantity of cash and drugs paraphernalia.

A police spokesman said: "Ashley Revell, 25, of Southwold Road in Wrentham, was arrested at property on London Road, Wrentham on September 4.

"He has subsequently been charged with four offences - possession with intent to supply cocaine; possession with intent to supply cannabis; being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cannabis."

Revell appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday, September 5, and he has been remanded in custody to next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on October 3.