Man, 19, charged with drink driving

PUBLISHED: 10:16 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:33 16 July 2019

A two-vehicle crash happened on the junction of Bloodmoor Road and Stradbroke Road in Pakefield, Lowestoft, on Sunday, July 14. Picture: Google Images

A 19-year-old man has been charged with drink driving following a two-car crash.

Emergency services were called out following reports of a road traffic collision on the junction of Bloodmoor Road and Stradbroke Road in Pakefield, Lowestoft.

A crew from Lowestoft South fire station assisted Lowestoft Police and the East of England Ambulance Service following the collision between a Citroen DS3 and Ford Fiesta, which happened shortly before 6.30am on Sunday, July 14.

One lane of traffic was blocked for more than an hour-and-a-half as one of the vehicles was recovered.

A police spokesman said: "One lane was reported as blocked and one of the vehicles was subsequently found nearby in Stradbroke Road.

"A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation for questioning."

Lukas Darling, 19, of School Road, Knodishall, Saxmundham was subsequently charged with drink driving.

He has been bailed and is due to appear before Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on August 14.

The road was fully open at 8.05am.

