Man charged with burglary after cash is allegedly stolen
PUBLISHED: 11:54 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:54 13 November 2019
Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk
A 37-year-old man from Lowestoft has been charged with burglary.
Adam Calver, of Normanshurst Close in the town, was arrested by police officers on Monday, November 11 on suspicion of burglary.
He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning by detectives.
A police spokesman said: "He was subsequently charged in connection with a burglary in Wollaston Road, Lowestoft on November 7, where an amount of cash was stolen."
Calver has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Norwich Magistrates' Court on Wednesaday, November 13.
