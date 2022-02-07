News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man charged following burglaries in Beccles and Gorleston

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:04 AM February 7, 2022
A man who was wanted by police has been charged in connection with a burglary in Beccles.

Kane Platten, 32, was arrested in Gorleston on Friday, February 4. 

He was taken to Great Yarmouth police station for questioning.

Platten, of New College Close in Gorleston, has since been charged with burglary with intent to steal in July 2021 at Hungate in Beccles.

He was also charged with a shed burglary in Gorleston and possession of cannabis.

Platten appeared before Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Saturday, February 5, and has been remanded in custody for a future date.

