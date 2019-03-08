Man charged following alleged drug deal

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man has been charged with possession with intent to supply following an alleged drug deal.

Suffolk Police's East Scorpion drug team arrested a man in Lowestoft last Friday, November 1.

A police spokesman said: "Officers attended an address in Hollingsworth Road, Lowestoft, and a search under section 23 of the misuse of drugs act was carried out.

"A 26-year-old man was arrested and was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre where he was questioned."

Following this Lewis King, of no fixed address, was subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply and for also failing to comply with a sexual offences notification order.

King was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Saturday, November 2.