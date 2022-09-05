Man charged after Norfolk post office robbery

A man has been charged in connection with a robbery at a post office in Wells-next-the-Sea, north Norfolk - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A man has been charged in connection with a robbery at a post office in north Norfolk.

Alan Loveridge, 56, of no fixed abode, was charged on Friday, September 2 following the incident in Wells-next-the-Sea on September 1.

He has also been charged with two other robberies in Suffolk, at a post office in Clare on August 3 and at a Claydon One Stop store on August 25, and for failing to provide a drug sample.

Mr Loveridge appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Saturday, September 3, and following his appearance he was further remanded pending a crown court appearance on October 3 at Ipswich Crown Court.

Police are still appealing for witnesses or information relating to the Clare robbery to locate a second suspect in this incident.

Enquiries are continuing and anyone who can assist with information should contact Bury St Edmunds CID, quoting crime number (37/49603/22).







