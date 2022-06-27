News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man charged with burglaries, dangerous driving and assault

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:19 PM June 27, 2022
Norfolk Police officers

A man has been charged with offences including dangerous driving and assault - Credit: Archant

A man has been charged with offences including dangerous driving and assault following a series of incidents in Norfolk and Suffolk.

Police received reports of a van crashing into parked cars in Long Stratton, Norfolk, at 5.45am on June 26.

A burglary where a van was stolen from an address in Brandon, Suffolk, was also reported to police.

A second burglary was reported just after 6am where a car was stolen from Shelfanger Road in Diss. Another crash was reported on the same road.

Ashley Byrom, 29 and of Harvest Way in Harleston, was arrested in Brandon, Suffolk, just after 8am in connection with the incidents.

He was taken to Wymondham police station where he was charged with two counts of dangerous driving, two counts of burglary and two counts of assault on police officers.

He appeared via video link at Norwich Magistrates' Court today (June 27) and was remanded in custody.

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk
Suffolk

