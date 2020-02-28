Man charged after police find over 200 cannabis plants in Bowthorpe raid

A man is to appear in court today after being charged following the discovery of more than 200 cannabis plants.

Norwich West Safer Neighbourhood team executed a drugs warrant at an address in Braithwait Close at about 9am on Thursday (February 27).

A man, aged in his 20s, has been arrested on suspicion of the production of cannabis.

Ardit Ademaj, 24, of no fixed address, has since been charged with the production of cannabis and will appear before Norwich Magistrates Court this morning (Friday, February 28).

Officers publicised news of the raid on social media.

Norwich Police tweeted: "Norwich West Safer Neighbourhood team have executed a drugs warrant this morning in the Bowthorpe area. An excellent result with the discovery of over 200 Cannabis plants being grown. One suspect arrested and is currently in custody #NWSNT #PC820".