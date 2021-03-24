Man charged after baby taken from N&N hospital

Published: 4:03 PM March 24, 2021 Updated: 4:20 PM March 24, 2021

Police were scrambled after a baby was taken from the N&N Hospital. - Credit: Denise Bradley, Archant Norfolk

A man has been charged with child cruelty after a baby was taken from the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital.

Police sent a sizeable search team after being contacted at 8.55am on Tuesday March 23 with a report that the man had left the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with the baby.

The man was found 90 minutes later, at 10.25am in the Heigham Street area.

The baby was found with him, safe and well and has been taken back to hospital.

A police spokesman said George Ward, 43 of Clifton Street, Norwich, has been charged with one count of child neglect in relation to the incident.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court via videolink on Wednesday, March 24 and was released on conditional bail to appear before city magistrates again on Wednesday, April 28.