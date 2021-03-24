News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man charged after baby taken from N&N hospital

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 4:03 PM March 24, 2021    Updated: 4:20 PM March 24, 2021
Police were scrambled after a baby was taken from the N&N Hospital.

Police were scrambled after a baby was taken from the N&N Hospital. - Credit: Denise Bradley, Archant Norfolk

A man has been charged with child cruelty after a baby was taken from the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital.

Police sent a sizeable search team after being contacted at 8.55am on Tuesday March 23 with a report that the man had left the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with the baby.

The man was found 90 minutes later, at 10.25am in the Heigham Street area.

The baby was found with him, safe and well and has been taken back to hospital.

A police spokesman said George Ward, 43 of Clifton Street, Norwich, has been charged with one count of child neglect in relation to the incident.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court via videolink on Wednesday, March 24 and was released on conditional bail to appear before city magistrates again on Wednesday, April 28.

Most Read

  1. 1 Father arrested after taking his baby from N&N
  2. 2 Pub for sale after owners faced 'barrage of abuse' over homes plan
  3. 3 Council urged to buy 'eyesore' home in quiet cul-de-sac
  1. 4 'Anti-Wetherspoons' app lists almost 500 Norfolk pubs
  2. 5 Chief constable Simon Bailey to step down from Norfolk force
  3. 6 Hospital past expected working life
  4. 7 New bid to replace £595,000 seafront house with 'striking' family home
  5. 8 Single firm to run bin collections across three Norfolk districts
  6. 9 Woman shares lockdown cancer diagnosis and urges others to get test
  7. 10 Tech-savvy thieves use specialist equipment in spate of car thefts

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sedgeford

Which Norfolk villages and towns have seen property interest rocket?

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Police continue to search for James Brownlee, of William Kett Close, in Norwich who was reported missing on...

Family of missing man informed after body found on riverbank

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Police say they are confident the majority of people across the county will "respect the rationale"

Coronavirus

Covid roadmap: Is Norfolk ready for March 29 lockdown easing?

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Cromer from the Pier. Picture: NNDC

The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Norfolk and Waveney

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon