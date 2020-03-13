Man, 31, appears in court over attack on homeless victim in public park

A 31-year-old has appeared in court after being charged in relation to an attack on a homeless man who suffered serious facial injuries.

Police were called to Park Road near Diss Mere Park, Diss, shortly after 9.40pm on August 17 last year following reports a man had been attacked by another man armed with a metal tool.

The victim, a 32-year-old homeless man, was taken to hospital for treatment following the attack.

Mark Stagg appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (March 13) having been charged with wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent on August 17 last year.

He is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon, namely a socket wrench, at Diss Mere Park on the same date.

The case was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on April 14.

Stagg, of Viscount Close, Diss, was granted conditional bail until the next hearing at the crown court.