Man charged with producing cannabis after police find 244 plants in house raid
PUBLISHED: 09:25 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:36 07 February 2019
Archant
A man is due in court today (Thursday) charged with producing cannabis.
Xhemal Molla was arrested after Norfolk police carried out a drug warrant in Thorpe St Andrew on Wednesday.
Officers discovered 244 cannabis plants in three rooms of the property in South Hill Road.
Molla, 28 and of South Hill Road, Norwich, was questioned by officers at Aylsham Police Investigation Centre and has since been charged.
He is accused of producing a Class B drug (cannabis) and was remanded in police custody to appear before Norwich Magistrates Court this morning.