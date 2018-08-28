Man caught trespassing inside vacant city centre property

A man has been caught trespassing inside a vacant 19th century property in Norwich city centre.

Police were called to Hardwick House at 7am today to reports of someone inside the building on Agricultural Hall Plain.

The building had been home to property agents Savills for the past decade, but the company moved out this summer.

Since then, the building, which sits at the top of Prince of Wales Road, has been empty.

Norfolk police said there was no forced entry into the building and no damage caused inside.

Officers found the man responsible, but a police spokesman said the owner is treating it as a trespassing offence, which is a civil matter, rather than criminal.

The spokesman said: “A male managed to gain entry to the building and the owner has been notified.

“This is now going through civil proceedings.”

Hardwick House was designed by Philip Hardwick and it opened in January 1866 as Harvey and Hudson’s Crown Bank, later taken over by the Post Office which was there for almost a century.