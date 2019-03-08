Man caught speeding at 105mph on A11 is banned from driving for 10 days

A man who was caught speeding at 105mph on the A11 has been banned from driving.

Kevin Murton, 65, was driving his Ford Mustang car on the A11 at Larling on when he was caught by police travelling at 35mph above the 70mph limit at 7pm.

Murton, of Great Hockham, Thetford, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday (May 20) when he admitted speeding on September 26 last year.

Representing himself, Murton apologised for the uncharacteristic mistake and said he was normally a careful and considerate driver.

He said he had recently got an American sports car which was "new to me" but now paid much more attention to its actual speed.

He added that at the time his marriage had just broken down and his wife had been diagnosed with cancer.

He was disqualified from driving for 10 days, fined £690, ordered to pay £100 costs and a £69 victim surcharge.