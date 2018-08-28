Search

Advanced search

Man caught opening family’s Christmas presents at Norwich home appears in court

PUBLISHED: 14:34 24 December 2018

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Archant

A man who was ‘caught red handed’ opening a family’s Christmas presents has appeared in court.

Nelson Street, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.Nelson Street, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Wayne Thompson, 38, was disturbed whilst unwrapping the presents at about 8.15pm on Saturday (December 22) at a house on Nelson Street in Norwich.

An silver Apple iPhone was stolen in the break-in.

He was arrested at the scene following a struggle with the occupants.

He was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre (PIC) and later charged with burglary.

Thompson, formerly of Old Palace Road, but now of no fixed abode entered no plea when he appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court for the short hearing, which lasted less than three minutes.

Dressed in a red jumper, Thompson spoke only to confirm his name during the hearing.

The case could not be heard at the magistrates court as the defendant is a three strikes burglar which carry mandatory minimum prison sentences.

Offenders who are convicted of a third house burglary normally face a minimum prison sentence of three years under the three strikes rule.

No pleas were formally entered and the case was sent to Norwich Crown Court on January 21.

Michael Cole, representing Thompson, said his client would be fully admitting what he had done in due course.

As previously reported, police in Norwich took to social media to reveal details of the burglary over the weekend.

Norwich Police tweeted: “Caught red-handed at the property and arrested at the scene.

“The male was disturbed while unwrapping Christmas presents.

“Hopefully the occupier’s Christmas has been saved!”

A resident on Nelson Street, who did not want to be named said: “It doesn’t surprise me that there was a burglary, Blue flashing lights are a normal thing on our road.

“It’s an awful thing to happen, especially so close to Christmas!

“I think it’s every family’s worst nightmare.”

Norfolk Police are urging people to keep their homes safe this Christmas as part of the force’s 12 days of Christmas campaign.

Advice on home security includes including ensuring you have strong, secure doors and windows, which can be locked; avoid openly displaying Christmas gifts. Gifts should also be property marked.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Tributes pour in for ‘genuinely top guy’ who died in a car accident in Norfolk

The scene of a fatal road collision on the B1077 in Northacre. Picture: Sophie Smith

The battle over the letter ‘O’ - who is behind graffiti of Thetford (O)Ranges sign on A11?

The Thetford Ranges sign, which has been altered to say Thetford Oranges. Photo: Luke Powell

WATCH: Couple discover cobwebs and live maggot inside packet of cereal

Sylvester Coleman and his partner Jade Kadolski discovered cobwebs and a maggot inside a box of cereal bought from Tesco in Swaffham. Picture: Sylvester Coleman

Most Read

8 perfect places to celebrate your New Year’s Eve in Yorkshire

Fireworks, Huddersfield

12 of the best dining pubs in North Yorkshire

The Fat Badger, Harrogate

Win a tasting menu for two at Restaurant 92 in Harrogate

Roast haunch of Yorkshire venison, parsnip, redcurrant, black garlic, parsley and bacon

Where to buy a Christmas tree in Yorkshire

Christmas tree with presents

The best Christmas Markets in Yorkshire

Crowds of people at the German Christmas market Millennium Square Leeds England

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

The battle over the letter ‘O’ - who is behind graffiti of Thetford (O)Ranges sign on A11?

The Thetford Ranges sign, which has been altered to say Thetford Oranges. Photo: Luke Powell

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

‘It’s an inconvenience you can do without’ White van man in warning after falling victim to spate of thefts

Colin Empson, with his van that was damaged in an attack. PIC: Supplied by Colin Empson.

‘She’s trying to provide normality for her children’: Locals react to Kate Middleton Christmas shopping at The Range

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted shopping in The Range in Kings Lynn on Sunday. Picture: Ian Burt

WATCH ‘It’s just Christmas on a plate’ - backstage at the Cromer Pier Show

Gemma Foulkes, Dance Captain, getting ready backstage at the Cromer Pier Show. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists