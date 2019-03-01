Search

Jail for drug dealer who hid hundreds of wraps of cocaine and heroin in his buttocks

01 March, 2019 - 16:02
Hussein Adan, who secreted drugs within his buttocks. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norfolk Constabulary

A man caught with about 200 wraps of cocaine and heroin between his buttocks has been jailed for more than five years.

Hussein Adan, 21, from St Egbert’s Way in London, was stopped by police at a car park in Cotman Fields in Norwich.

He was arrested at the scene, at just before 4pm on Monday, January 14.

Following a search, police found the drugs he had secreted within his buttocks.

Adan pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug at an earlier hearing and was sentenced to 63 months in prison at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (February 28).

Sergeant Tony Lester, from Norfolk police, said: “I hope this sentencing reassures the local community that the Norwich Neighbourhood Policing Team is continuing to respond to reports of drug dealing in the city under Operation Gravity and will seek to secure lengthy jail sentences for those caught breaking the law.”

Operation Gravity was launched by Norfolk police in December 2016, in response to an increase in violent crime associated with drug dealing and use.

The campaign has focused on enforcement; targeting those criminals transporting drugs into Norfolk – known as County Lines - and partnership working to help identify those vulnerable to this type of crime.

Anyone with information about illegal drugs activity should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

People who have information, but want to stay anonymous, can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

