CCTV catches 'selfish' fly-tipper in the act

Published: 3:46 PM December 16, 2020

A man has been fined by Breckland Council for fly-tipping on Exeter Way, Thetford - Credit: Google Street View

An early hours fly-tipper has been caught on CCTV and slapped with a fine.

Breckland Council CCTV operators witnessed a Thetford resident dumping shelving units by public bins on Exeter Way in the early hours of the morning.

Having used his company van, enforcement officers contacted his employer and the man was identified.

During an interview, the fly-tipper confirmed the units were his and said he thought local waste collectors would take the rubbish.

He was hit with a £300 fixed penalty notice, rising to £400 if unpaid within 28 days.

The resident subsequently collected the shelving before waste officers were able to do so. His previous fly-tipping had, however, encouraged others to dump items in the area and these had to be cleared.

Gordon Bambridge, Breckland's cabinet member for environmental and public protection, said: "The council and residents are fed up with selfish behaviour like this.

"We are, however, seeing a significant decrease in fly-tipping, which is encouraging to see."