Man to pay out almost £400 after fishing in River Wensum in close season

A man has been ordered to pay out almost £400 after fishing illegally in a Norfolk river.

Andrzej Krainski, of Eastern Road in Watton, was caught fishing during March of this year on the River Wensum at Swanton Morley.

This was during the close season, which is in place to allow fish to spawn uninterrupted and protect vulnerable species.

Krainski admitted the offence at Folkestone Magistrates' Court on May 27.

He received a fine of £220, a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £135, a total penalty of £389.

Enforcement team leader for the Environment Agency, Lesley Robertson, said: "This case shows we pursue offenders through the courts and won’t hesitate to take enforcement action where anglers break rules.

"Anyone found fishing illegally may face prosecution and a fine of up to £2,500."

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “As part of the prosecution process, the defendant was sent paperwork about the case and had the ability to respond to the court ahead of the hearing with plea, mitigation and information about his personal circumstance including his financial means.

“The magistrate would take this into consideration when determining any punishment. As there was no response from the defendant, the court convicted him and the matter was proved without the benefit of representation made by the defendant in this case.”

Anyone with information about illegal fishing activities is asked to report it to the Environment Agency on 0800 807060. You can also report it to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.