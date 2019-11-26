Man caught drug driving after a walk on the beach with friends

A man was caught drug driving after a walk at Cromer. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A self-employed tradesman has been banned from driving after being caught drug driving.

Samuel Horstead, 21, of Linacre Avenue, Sprowston, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, November 26.

He admitted driving his BMW car on Garden Street, Cromer, on April 19 after smoking cannabis.

Horstead, a dry liner, was stopped by police when he admitted to officers he had smoked cannabis before driving, according to prosecutor Eleanor Sheerin.

She added he gave a sample to officers which indicated he had 10 microgrammes of Delta-9-Tertrahydrocannabinol - a breakdown of cannabis - in his system.

The legal limit is two microgrammes when driving.

Horstead, who lives with his parents and has no previous convictions, was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £230.

He was also ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £30 victim surcharge fee,

Mitigating, Debbie Reynolds said: "There was full co-operation from the defendant with police. He told police he had smoked cannabis earlier that day. He had gone to Cromer with friends for a walk on the beach. He is truly sorry."

The court heard Horstead was not driving dangerously and no accident was caused.

Darren Gilkes, chairman of the bench, said: "Tell your friends as soon as you take cannabis it stays in your body for a couple of days. I know this is going to be awkward for you now as you are self-employed."