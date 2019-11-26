Search

Advanced search

Man caught drug driving after a walk on the beach with friends

PUBLISHED: 12:09 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:25 26 November 2019

A man was caught drug driving after a walk at Cromer. Picture: Denise Bradley

A man was caught drug driving after a walk at Cromer. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

A self-employed tradesman has been banned from driving after being caught drug driving.

Samuel Horstead, 21, of Linacre Avenue, Sprowston, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, November 26.

He admitted driving his BMW car on Garden Street, Cromer, on April 19 after smoking cannabis.

Horstead, a dry liner, was stopped by police when he admitted to officers he had smoked cannabis before driving, according to prosecutor Eleanor Sheerin.

She added he gave a sample to officers which indicated he had 10 microgrammes of Delta-9-Tertrahydrocannabinol - a breakdown of cannabis - in his system.

The legal limit is two microgrammes when driving.

Horstead, who lives with his parents and has no previous convictions, was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £230.

He was also ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £30 victim surcharge fee,

Mitigating, Debbie Reynolds said: "There was full co-operation from the defendant with police. He told police he had smoked cannabis earlier that day. He had gone to Cromer with friends for a walk on the beach. He is truly sorry."

The court heard Horstead was not driving dangerously and no accident was caused.

Darren Gilkes, chairman of the bench, said: "Tell your friends as soon as you take cannabis it stays in your body for a couple of days. I know this is going to be awkward for you now as you are self-employed."

Most Read

Prime minister Boris Johnson to visit Norfolk today

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds up his party's manifesto during its launch at Telford International Centre in Telford, West Midlands.

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Man and company due in court accused of cutting trees in conservation area

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Primary school forced into closure by drainage failure

Hethersett VC Primary School has been forced to close on Tuesday as a result of drainage issues Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family to reopen pub which hosted wake for 28-year-old relative

Philippa Easton, with mum Kay Battersby and brother Connor Battersby, are set to reopen the pub which hosted Dale Easton's, Philippa's partner, wake. Photo: Courtesy of Philippa Easton

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Little Mix to play Norfolk show in 2020

Little Mix are returning to Norfolk in 2020 with a gig at Holkham Hall. Left to right; Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall. Picture Liz Hobbs Group.

‘There is no excuse’ - anger as main road is closed for three days

Hockering residents, including parish councillors Richard Hawker and Rosemary Neave, say Anglian Water failed to give appropriate notice of roadworks on The Street. Picture: Archant

Signs up at closed Norwich pub reveal its new name

The new signs at the Strangers Tavern, formerly the Mash Tun. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Elderly woman suffers serious injuries after car crashes into home

Damgate Lane in Acle, where an elderly woman's car crashed into a house yesterday. Picture: Google

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Prime minister Boris Johnson to visit Norfolk today

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds up his party's manifesto during its launch at Telford International Centre in Telford, West Midlands.

Woman awarded £33,500 after hospital’s wisdom tooth blunder

Hanna Davies from Beccles was left with permanent nerve damage after having a wisdom tooth removed at James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Submitted

Culinary classroom on the menu for primary school pupils

Sheringham Carnival chairman Stuart McClean presenting a cheque for £1,000 to Sheringham Primary School head teacher Rachael Carter (back, centre), PTA members and pupils. The cash will go towards a £30,000 project to create a new cookery classroom. Photo: KAREN BETHELL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists