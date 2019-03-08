Search

Man caught driving just months after he was banned from the roads

PUBLISHED: 15:09 02 April 2019

A man has appeared in court after being caught by police behind the wheel just months after he was disqualified from driving.

Stuart Ashby, 40, was caught by police driving in the Mill Road area of Wisbech in October 2018.

Ashby had been disqualified from driving, after a ban was imposed in June 2018, and was also driving without insurance.

The court heard the offences happened just days after he had been given a suspended sentence for 24 months after he admitted breaching a restraining order.

Ashby, of Princes Street, Sutton Bridge, admitted driving while disqualified and with no insurance.

Will Carter, mitigating, said his client had admitted these matters and had been doing “pretty well” on his suspended sentence.

Ashby was sentenced to 15 rehabilitation requirement days and fined £50.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 weeks and ordered to pay £25 for breach of the suspended sentence.

