Man arrested for driving wrong way down A11 for 15 miles

A man was arrested for driving 15 miles on the wrong side of the A11 between Thetford and Attleborough. Photo: Police Archant

A man has been arrested for driving 15 miles the wrong way down the A11.

Photos for A11 Suppliment. Picture: Matthew Usher. Photos for A11 Suppliment. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Drivers spotted the silver Volkwagen Passat travelling on the wrong side of the road between the Breckland Lodge roundabout at Attleborough and the A11/A1075 roundabout at Thetford between 10:50pm and 11.10pm on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the scene and stopped the man on suspicion of dangerous driving.

A roadside breath test revealed he had 55mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath, 20mcg over the legal limit, and he was arrested.

Dan Smith, from Norwich, was heading home at around 11pm when he spotted the car coming towards him, a mile away from the Fiveways roundabout at Mildenhall. The 25-year-old said at first he assumed the driver was confused by road works on the opposite carriageway, but realised something more untoward was going on as he came past.

He said: "We saw him coming closer and then he passed us at some speed. Luckily the road was quiet that night but as we got a little further down the road we saw a few cars pulled over, probably on the phone to police."

The man is currently in custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre, held on suspicion of dangerous driving and drink driving.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has dash cam footage of the vehicle, to contact them.

Anyone with information should contact PC Becky Murphy at Thetford Police Station on 101.

There have been multiple incidents of cars driving down the wrong side of the A11 in recent years.

Two people were killed in February 2015 when drink driver Marlene Mutch crashed into two vehicles near Besthorpe as she drove down the wrong side of the road.

Just over a year later, in May 2016, a silver Vauxhall Astra travelling down the wrong carriageway crashed into a second car.

The driver, a man in his 30s, fled the scene but was later arrested.

In March this year police chased a car driving the wrong way towards the Stag roundabout in Attleborough.

The driver was not caught and the vehicle was found abandoned a short distance away from the road.