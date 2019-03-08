Search

Man caught with seven-inch blade in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 21:41 27 May 2019 | UPDATED: 21:41 27 May 2019

A man has been caught by police carrying a knife and drugs in Lawson Road, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

A man has been caught carrying drugs and a blade more than half a foot long in Norwich.

Police seized the drugs and knife near Lawson Road on Monday evening.

A man has been taken into police custody for being concerned in the supply of drugs and for possessing an offensive weapon.

Norwich police tweeted a photo of the knife which covers the length of a 30cm ruler, with the blade going just over seven inches.

