Man caught with seven-inch blade in Norwich

A man has been caught by police carrying a knife and drugs in Lawson Road, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

A man has been caught carrying drugs and a blade more than half a foot long in Norwich.

Police seized the drugs and knife near Lawson Road on Monday evening.

A man has been taken into police custody for being concerned in the supply of drugs and for possessing an offensive weapon.

Norwich police tweeted a photo of the knife which covers the length of a 30cm ruler, with the blade going just over seven inches.