Man caught with seven-inch blade in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 21:41 27 May 2019 | UPDATED: 21:41 27 May 2019
Norfolk Constabulary
A man has been caught carrying drugs and a blade more than half a foot long in Norwich.
You may also want to watch:
Police seized the drugs and knife near Lawson Road on Monday evening.
A man has been taken into police custody for being concerned in the supply of drugs and for possessing an offensive weapon.
Norwich police tweeted a photo of the knife which covers the length of a 30cm ruler, with the blade going just over seven inches.
Comments have been disabled on this article.