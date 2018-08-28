Search

Advanced search

Man carrying £2,000 worth of heroin and crack arrested in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 07:03 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 07:03 29 November 2018

The man was detained following a stop and search by a neighbourhood policing team in the city. Photo: Police

The man was detained following a stop and search by a neighbourhood policing team in the city. Photo: Police

Archant

A man carrying £2,000 worth of heroin and crack cocaine in Norwich has been arrested.

The man was detained following a stop and search by a neighbourhood policing team in the city.

Police said he found to in possession of cash and Class A drugs.

Norwich police said on Twitter: “Following a positive stop-search (and a very long shift!) the Neighbourhood Policing Team have charged and remanded a male who had cash and £1500-£2000 worth of heroin and crack on him. #OpGravity #CountyLines #NPT #PC833.”

Operation Gravity was launched by Norfolk Police in December 2016 in response to an increase in violent crime associated with Class A drug dealing.

Updates to follow

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Controversial Anglia Square revamp recommended for go-ahead by Norwich City Council officers

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

Norfolk family win £3000 revamp after their bathroom is voted Britain’s worst

Sarah Smith (centre) and her family. Photo: Sarah Smith

Norfolk school which featured in documentary may face closure

The participants of Channel 5 show Bad Habits, Holy Orders, were welcomed back at the Sacred Heart Convent in Swaffham, where the series was filmed. Pictured are (from left) Gabby Ryan, Sarah Chelsea, sister Michaela Switaj and Tyler Lawrence. Picture: Ian Burt

Police appeal following four car fatal collision

Accident

Homeowner ordered to demolish outbuilding and wall built without permission

Norwich City Council served an enforcement notice against Carl Western in March after the structure was built in the front garden of his Drayton Road home. Photo: Archant

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Controversial Anglia Square revamp recommended for go-ahead by Norwich City Council officers

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a vintage toy fair to Winter Wonderland

The new Norfolk Christmas Fayre will follow the traditional open evening and outdoor crib blessing at Norwich Cathedral Credit: Denise Bradley

Norfolk set to be showcased as Britain’s birdwatching capital

Announcing the new Norfolk Bird and Wildlife Fair, are from left, Sarah Bell from Wild Sounds and Books, Bill and Deb Jordan, owners of Pensthorpe Natural Park, and Tim Strivens, Cley Spy. Picture: STEVE ADAMS

50mph winds forecast to hit Norfolk today

Wind speeds could reach up to 50mph in parts of Norfolk today. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man carrying £2,000 worth of heroin and crack arrested in Norwich

The man was detained following a stop and search by a neighbourhood policing team in the city. Photo: Police
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast