Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Court action to stop man camping in retirement bungalows

PUBLISHED: 17:08 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:15 28 June 2019

Saffron Housing Trust has launched court proceedings to move a man camping at retirement bungalows in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Saffron Housing Trust has launched court proceedings to move a man camping at retirement bungalows in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

A Norfolk housing trust has launched court action in a bid to remove a man who has set up camp in a graffiti-covered tent at one of its retirement complex.

Saffron Housing hopes to stop a man from camping at retirement bungalows in Diss where residents are aged into their 90s. Picture: Simon ParkinSaffron Housing hopes to stop a man from camping at retirement bungalows in Diss where residents are aged into their 90s. Picture: Simon Parkin

The man, thought to be in his twenties, has been camping in a tent on a grassed area in front of bungalows at Thomas Manning Road in Diss.

His small tent has been pitched on the privately owned land since last month but this week it was covered in graffiti and slogans daubed in white paint.

Saffron Housing Trust, which runs the bungalows whose residents are aged into their 90s, said it has now launched court proceedings to move the man and stop camping outside the complex.

A man camping at Thomas Manning Road retirement bungalows in Diss had daubed his tent with white graffiti. Picture: Simon ParkinA man camping at Thomas Manning Road retirement bungalows in Diss had daubed his tent with white graffiti. Picture: Simon Parkin

Thomas Manning Road include 23 one-bed bungalows with visiting and an alarm service, as well as shared social activities and facilities including a lounge, laundry, garden and library.

You may also want to watch:

A Saffron Housing Trust spokesman said: "He began camping here about six weeks ago. He has got someone he knows living nearby. We are currently going through the court process to remove him but it has taken longer than we anticipated. We are keeping residents informed."

One resident, who preferred not to be named, confirmed the man was her grandson. She said she had urged him to move and seek help elsewhere. We have been unable to contact the man for comment.

Other residents welcomed the action to end the makeshift camp.

Marie Hewett, 89, said: "It's been disruptive and has made us feel uneasy. We shouldn't as old people have to put up with it. It is sad in a way and should not be happening as he obviously needs help. We just hope it will be sorted out soon."

Fred Kent, 90, said: "We just want him to go. It has been several weeks and now he has painted the tent with writing and slogans that don't seem to make sense.

"Saffron Housing is taking action to move him and we don't want more people coming thinking they can camp too. We were a happy family until he came."

Long Stratton-based Saffron Housing manages more than 6,000 properties across East Anglia including 682 for older people.

Most Read

Judge slams puppy farmer Zoe Rushmer for wearing balaclava to court

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook right) after arriving at court. (left) Photos released by the RSPCA of the puppy farm. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Shock as Zaks closes one of its Norfolk restaurants

Zak's Thetford. Photo: Zak's

Twin brothers to take over the reins of popular Norfolk pub

The White Lodge at Attleborough. Photo: Denise Bradley

Two dogs kill 33 sheep in gruesome attack in farmer’s field

33 sheep were left dead or dying after a prolonged attack by two mastiffs in a farm field near Attlebridge. Pictured: The two dogs before they were chased off the field. Picture: Julie Dacre

Owls ready to cash in on Jordan Rhodes

Jordan Rhodes was a popular figure last season at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘We don’t treat criminals like this’ - Schoolboy goes hungry after being put in isolation due to haircut

Deniz Poyraz, 15, was put into isolation at school when he had his hair cut short. Photo: Henry Poyraz

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two dogs kill 33 sheep in gruesome attack in farmer’s field

33 sheep were left dead or dying after a prolonged attack by two mastiffs in a farm field near Attlebridge. Pictured: The two dogs before they were chased off the field. Picture: Julie Dacre

Shock as Zaks closes one of its Norfolk restaurants

Zak's Thetford. Photo: Zak's

Puppy farmer spared jail again, despite judge slamming balaclava stunt

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook before a court hearing where she avoided jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. (Left) A photo from the RSPCA of some of the puppies they found in a raid. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Court action to stop man camping in retirement bungalows

Saffron Housing Trust has launched court proceedings to move a man camping at retirement bungalows in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norwich man disgusted after opening baked beans to find ‘tin of fur’

Eddie Stibbon with the tin of mouldy beans purchased from he Drayton High Road Asda in Norwich Credit: Eddie Stibbon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists