Court action to stop man camping in retirement bungalows

Saffron Housing Trust has launched court proceedings to move a man camping at retirement bungalows in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin Archant

A Norfolk housing trust has launched court action in a bid to remove a man who has set up camp in a graffiti-covered tent at one of its retirement complex.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Saffron Housing hopes to stop a man from camping at retirement bungalows in Diss where residents are aged into their 90s. Picture: Simon Parkin Saffron Housing hopes to stop a man from camping at retirement bungalows in Diss where residents are aged into their 90s. Picture: Simon Parkin

The man, thought to be in his twenties, has been camping in a tent on a grassed area in front of bungalows at Thomas Manning Road in Diss.

His small tent has been pitched on the privately owned land since last month but this week it was covered in graffiti and slogans daubed in white paint.

Saffron Housing Trust, which runs the bungalows whose residents are aged into their 90s, said it has now launched court proceedings to move the man and stop camping outside the complex.

A man camping at Thomas Manning Road retirement bungalows in Diss had daubed his tent with white graffiti. Picture: Simon Parkin A man camping at Thomas Manning Road retirement bungalows in Diss had daubed his tent with white graffiti. Picture: Simon Parkin

Thomas Manning Road include 23 one-bed bungalows with visiting and an alarm service, as well as shared social activities and facilities including a lounge, laundry, garden and library.

You may also want to watch:

A Saffron Housing Trust spokesman said: "He began camping here about six weeks ago. He has got someone he knows living nearby. We are currently going through the court process to remove him but it has taken longer than we anticipated. We are keeping residents informed."

One resident, who preferred not to be named, confirmed the man was her grandson. She said she had urged him to move and seek help elsewhere. We have been unable to contact the man for comment.

Other residents welcomed the action to end the makeshift camp.

Marie Hewett, 89, said: "It's been disruptive and has made us feel uneasy. We shouldn't as old people have to put up with it. It is sad in a way and should not be happening as he obviously needs help. We just hope it will be sorted out soon."

Fred Kent, 90, said: "We just want him to go. It has been several weeks and now he has painted the tent with writing and slogans that don't seem to make sense.

"Saffron Housing is taking action to move him and we don't want more people coming thinking they can camp too. We were a happy family until he came."

Long Stratton-based Saffron Housing manages more than 6,000 properties across East Anglia including 682 for older people.