Armed police were called to reports of a stabbing in Ber Street, Norwich - Credit: Archant

A man has described the terrifying moment he frantically tried to help a woman after she was stabbed in the neck in a city park - and how he thought she might die.

The man, in his 50s, who wanted to remain anonymous, had been sitting in a small park in Ber Street when he said an argument between two women suddenly became violent.

The small park area in Ber Street, Norwich, where a woman suffered puncture wounds to her neck and arm after an attack - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

He said: "One of them had annoyed the other.

"It was tit for tat, just something from nothing."

The man said one of the women grabbed the other and they "pulled each other about".

He suddenly saw one of them with a pair of scissors and then "blood spraying out" from the neck of one of the women.

Police closed off Ber Street following reports of a stabbing - Credit: Archant

After seeing blood "spurting" out, the man went across to try and help her.

He said: "I pulled my top off and tried to stem the bleeding and put it around her neck.

"Another person, who might have been passing, came into see what was going on.

"He took over and applied pressure on her neck while I phoned the ambulance.

"I kept saying 'this is an emergency'.

"The amount of blood that came out - I honestly thought she was going to bleed out, that she was going to die."

The small park area in Ber Street, Norwich, where a woman suffered puncture wounds to her neck and arm after an attack - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Emergency services, including armed police, were called to the park, at 6.18pm on Wednesday (August 10).

The small park area in Ber Street, Norwich, where a woman suffered puncture wounds to her neck and arm after an attack - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A woman in her 30s was found with puncture wounds to her neck and arm and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital but has since been released.

The man who had helped the woman was still in shock about what happened.

He said: "I'm so happy she survived.

"It was a bit of a shock.

"I'm just pleased I was there."

He added: "There was so much blood.

"I just kept saying breathe slowly, she was looking at me.

"The girl I helped went off in the ambulance and the next thing the police were here."

The incident happened at a small green space near to the Berstrete Gates pub.

The small park where the attack on Ber Street happened (right) and the nearby Berstrete Gates pub in the left of the picture - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Gary Harvey, who has been landlord of the pub for almost two years, said he had seen an ambulance after hearing "arguing" from the park nearby before armed police suddenly appeared in the pub.

Gary Harvey, Landlord of the Berstrete Gates Pub in Norwich. Byline: Sonya Duncan

He said: "There was four of them, they were all armed.

"I told them it was down there but they wanted to come in and search.

"I was obliged to let them as they had guns.

"We had quite a few customers in.

"I was just trying to keep it quiet in here and keep people from going out there."

Police investigating the incident have previously indicated the weapon used in the attack was not a knife.

Police at the scene in Ber Street, Norwich, following an assault - Credit: Archant

A woman in her 40s was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident.

She was taken to Wymondham police station for questioning and has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Police have confirmed that the victim and the suspect are known to one another.

The stabbing is believed to be an isolated incident with no threat to the wider public.

Keith Driver, a city councillor for Lakenham ward, where the incident happened, said: "If anyone has got any concerns or information speak to the police or even contact one of their councillors and we can we will talk to the police if they need to pass on information."

Keith Driver, a Norwich city councillor for Lakenham - Credit: Archant © 2013

He said he said he was pleased to hear the woman injured in the incident had been released from hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC David Block in Norfolk CID on 101 quoting reference number 36/61617/22.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Those who live in the area and have concerns are encouraged to contact officers in the Norwich East Beat Team on 101.