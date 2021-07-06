Published: 3:40 PM July 6, 2021

Marcello Carvalho has been sentenced after he admitted having a bladed article in Dereham Road, Norwich. - Credit: Archant

A man brought a knife to show to a friend at a party in Norwich before discarding it after a row, a court has heard.

Marcello Carvalho, 22, had come to Norwich from Ipswich to attend a party.

Norwich Crown Court heard Carvalho had travelled with a knife in his car.

Max Hardy, prosecuting, said it was “a knife capable of being locked”.

He said he had brought it with him to a party to “show another friend” who had an interest in the weapon.

The knife had remained in the car until there was a “physical altercation” during which the defendant “used it to defend himself”.

Carvalho then left the party and threw the knife away in a bush in the Dereham Road area of Norwich before being approached by police.

The defendant told police he had thrown the knife away but the weapon was never found.

Carvalho, of Kempton Road, Ipswich, appeared at court for sentence on Tuesday (July 6) having admitted possession of a bladed article in a public place before a trial earlier this year.

He was found not guilty of a charge of wounding with intent and racially aggravated harassment between June 15 and 18 on 2019 following the trial.

Judge Katharine Moore said it was “an extremely serious matter” when knives were carried without good reason or lawful authority in public.

Judge Moore said the fact it had been discarded but not found meant it could be used by someone else.

Carvalho was sentenced to three months imprisonment suspended for 12 months.

He was also ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and make a contribution of £400 towards costs.

Matthew McNiff, mitigating, said the defendant admitted possession of a bladed article at the beginning of his trial of what was quite an old offence, dating back to 2019.

He said his client should be given substantial credit for his plea.

Mr McNiff said he was still young and of previous good character.

He said he was in the verge of becoming a father and had shown remorse for the offence.