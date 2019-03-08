Man left needing surgery after being bitten on nose outside pub

St Andrews Street in Norwich, where an altercation took place in which a man was bitten on the nose. Picture: Google Google

A man has been left in need of surgery after his nose was bitten during an assault.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The incident happened outside the Rumsey Wells pub in St Andrew's Street, Norwich at around 12.30am on Saturday, May 11.

The victim, a man in his 20s, became involved in an altercation with two other men before he was assaulted and bitten on the nose. The injury has left the victim requiring surgery.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or anyone with information, should contact Det Con Matt Moppett at Norwich CID on 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.