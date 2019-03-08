Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Man left needing surgery after being bitten on nose outside pub

PUBLISHED: 10:29 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:34 17 May 2019

St Andrews Street in Norwich, where an altercation took place in which a man was bitten on the nose. Picture: Google

St Andrews Street in Norwich, where an altercation took place in which a man was bitten on the nose. Picture: Google

Google

A man has been left in need of surgery after his nose was bitten during an assault.

You may also want to watch:

The incident happened outside the Rumsey Wells pub in St Andrew's Street, Norwich at around 12.30am on Saturday, May 11.

The victim, a man in his 20s, became involved in an altercation with two other men before he was assaulted and bitten on the nose. The injury has left the victim requiring surgery.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or anyone with information, should contact Det Con Matt Moppett at Norwich CID on 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

Girls Aloud star set to perform at free Norfolk festival

Girls Aloud during the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Berkeley Square in central London - the first annual award ceremony held by the women's magazine. Photo: Pa Images

Work to start on £4.6m roundabout at Norfolk crash blackspot

Representatives from councils and Tarmac celebrate the work starting on the new roundabout at the A140 Hempnall junction. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I wouldn’t put it past me’ – man’s threat to sue GP over ear wax

Graham Jones has said he will �seriously consider� suing his GP surgery, Birchwood Medical Practice in North Walsham, if he becomes involved in an accident due to his lack of hearing. Pictured, Graham Jones, inset. Photo: Google Streetview/Graham Jones

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bomb scare at school sees pupils evacuated and police called

Alderman Peel High School, Wells. Pupils have been evacuated from the school after an unexploded shell was brought onto the site. Picture: IAN BURT

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I wouldn’t put it past me’ – man’s threat to sue GP over ear wax

Graham Jones has said he will �seriously consider� suing his GP surgery, Birchwood Medical Practice in North Walsham, if he becomes involved in an accident due to his lack of hearing. Pictured, Graham Jones, inset. Photo: Google Streetview/Graham Jones

Man in 50s taken to hospital with ‘broken nose’ after violent robbery

Victoria Arcade shopping centre in Great Yarmouth. Picture: David Hannant

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

Running column: Mark Armstrong asks how do you combine running with other sports?

Mark Armstrong in action at the Colchester Half Marathon. Picture: Sussex Sport Photography

‘It is fatal to dogs’ - Warning as more palm oil washes up on Norfolk beach

Bags full of palm oil cleared from Caister beach. Photo: Courtesy of Caister Parish Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists