'Boorish drunk' father who scratched police officer is banned from street

Prince of Wales Road Norwich. Picture: Neil Perry Archant

A father-of-two has been banned from visiting Prince of Wales Road after scratching and kicking a police officer during a drunken skirmish.

Mantra nightclub on Prince of Wales Road Pic: Dan Grimmer. Mantra nightclub on Prince of Wales Road Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Ricky Sergeant, 28, and of Meredith Road in Hellesdon, was arrested on October 18 after being refused entry to Mantra nightclub in Norwich for being drunk and abusive towards door staff at the venue.

After refusing to leave the area, Sergeant was placed under arrest by Norfolk Constabulary, but did not go quietly, Norwich Magistrates' Court heard.

After admitting four charges, including one of assaulting a police officer, Sergeant was told he could face jail "or a more draconian" form of punishment for his actions, with a separate suspended sentence issued in October 2018 also due to be taken into consideration during his sentencing.

Eleanor Sheerin, prosecuting, told magistrates that the defendant had scratched and clawed at a police officer, breaking the strap of his £15 watch and kicked out as he was being placed in handcuffs.

She added that when he was placed in a police van he spat on the floor, resulting in it needing a deep clean - at a cost of £70.

Anne-Marie Sheridan, mitigating, said Sergeant, who has two children aged 11 and four, had gone out drinking "to feel normal".

She said: "The trouble is, when he drinks he becomes boorish and aggressive - particularly towards police officers."

She added that in October, the defendant had been a victim of a road traffic collision and as a result had suffered a great deal of pain.

"When I asked what possessed him to go out drinking knowing how he becomes he said he was low and that he just wanted to go out and be normal," she added.

Paul Allen, chairman of the bench, said: "You know when you go out you become - as your solicitor put it - a boorish drunk and that it is not nice.

"When we consider your fate a jail sentence or a more draconian form of punishment should be on the table."

Sergeant will be sentenced on January 3 once a probation report has been prepared and as part of his bail conditions he is banned from going out on Prince of Wales Road.