Man banned from Norfolk town and facing deportation after assaulting wife

A man has been banned from entering Great Yarmouth for three years after he admitted striking his wife twice in the face following a row about money.

Jaque Dos Santos, 54, assaulted his partner in Great Yarmouth landing two blows on her following the argument.

Norwich Crown Court heard the victim sustained bruising to the right side of her lip and a "mark or scar" to her forehead following the assault on July 12 last year.

Nicholas Bleaney, prosecuting, said the injuries suffered by the victim as a result of the back-handed blows, amounted to "cuts and bruises".

He said it had been a "spontaneous" and "short-lived assault".

The court heard Dos Santos has no previous convictions in this country, but had previously been sentenced to 15 years in prison after trying to leave Peru with a "substantial quantity of class A drugs".

Dos Santos, formerly of Yarmouth, but of no fixed abode, appeared in court on Wednesday (September 7) for sentence having previously admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was made the subject of a restraining order prohibiting him from contacting his partner or his son, directly or indirectly for three years, part of which included him being excluded from the Great Yarmouth area "for the protection" of his wife.

Sentencing Dos Santos to three months imprisonment Judge Katharine Moore said it had been an "unpleasant" argument during which he had twice hit his wife in the face.

She said he had become "angry and frustrated" in relation to some money having been stolen and in relation to the fact his wife had not confided in him and told him about it.

Judge Moore said the assault "was all the more serious because of the domestic context" adding that the defendant clearly had difficulty "controlling your anger and in understanding the way in which relationships ought to work".

She added: "You don't have the right to hit or slap because you've become cross about something."

Jamie Sawyer, mitigating for Dos Santos, urged the court to give him credit for his guilty plea.

He said Dos Santos "regrets acting in that way" and had urged his barrister to highlight he was "very regretful for acting in that way towards her".

The court heard Dos Santos has been served with immigration papers by the Home Office and looks set to be deported from this country following his sentence.