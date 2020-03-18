Man arrested over hit-and-run in Norwich sentenced as serious charges dropped

Photographs from the scene show police and paramedics at Edward Street, off Magdalen Street, on April 5 2019. Photo: Submitted Archant

A man arrested following a serious crash in which a woman in her 70s suffered life-changing injuries has been sentenced after the more serious charges were dropped.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nevin Pennington leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh. Nevin Pennington leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Nevin Pennington, 31, had been due to stand trial having been charged over a hit-and-run crash on Edward Street, Norwich, where an elderly pedestrian was knocked down.

Pennington had denied a number of offences, including driving without due care and attention on April 5 last year, failing to stop and report a road accident and failing to give driver information.

He was due to stand trial at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday (March 18) but admitted two offences, failing to give information relating to the identity of the driver and failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis.

The court heard the other charges had been discontinued.

Margaret Morrissey, prosecuting, said the victim of the crash suffered “life-changing injuries”, adding that the investigation led police to Pennington’s address.

Pennington was found to have keys to the car believed to have been involved in the crash and also the dog seen by some of the witnesses in the car at the time of the crash.

You may also want to watch:

He was arrested by officers who smelt alcohol on his breath, although he refused to provide a sample for analysis or give information about the driver.

Pennington, of Vauxhall Street, Norwich, admitted both offences and was banned from driving for 24 months and given a 12-month community order, including 80 hours’ unpaid work and 15 days’ rehabilitation activity requirement.

Dave Foulkes, mitigating, said police were satisfied they did not have evidence Pennington was involved in the crash otherwise “they would’ve pursued the other charges which are now discontinued”.

He said it had been the crown’s case that Pennington “had keys to a vehicle that was suspected of being involved in an accident” but insisted they could not show it was his vehicle which and “accept that by not pursuing the charges”.

Mr Foulkes said Pennington “suffered from anxiety” and relied on his mother “quite heavily for support”.

Pennington was also ordered t0 pay £200 costs and an £85 surcharge.