Man 'ignored bald tyres warning' to drive 8,000 miles before horror crash

A man accused of dangerous driving over a head-on crash that left two people with serious injuries drove thousands of miles despite warnings his car tyres were almost bald, a court has heard.

Andrew Manship, 44, lost control of his car on a series of bends between Northrepps and Thorpe Market on the A149, the main road between Cromer and North Walsham.

His Citroen C2 spun into an on-coming Kia estate car, trapping its driver Ronald Rice and passenger Vivienne Rice in the wreckage and leaving them with serious injuries.

A trial at Norwich Crown Court was told the crash in September 2020 came 10 months after Manship had been given two MOT advisory notices that both his rear tyres were close to the legal limit.

Police who investigated the crash found that since the warnings he had driven a further 8,358 miles on the same tyres including regular journeys from Lowestoft to work as a plasterer in Cromer.

Manship, of Guscott Close, Lowestoft, has pleaded not guilty to two charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Prosecutor Jude Durr told the jury that at the scene of the accident he had told officers that his car had started to spin and he had been unable to control it.

Asked if he had been aware of any mechanical defects with his car, he replied: “Not as far as I know.”

However in a police interview four months later he admitted the state of the tyres was the cause of the crash after being told both were found to be visibility bald, with the tread on one measuring just 0.5mm. The legal limit is 1.5mm.

Mr Durr said Manship told officers: “If I’d known they were that bad I would have had them changed, especially as I regularly have my daughters in the car.”

Manship, who also suffered serious injuries in the crash, added: “I should have maintained the car better. I want to apologise to the other people as I know they have been injured too. I am sincerely sorry for what happened.”

Mr and Mrs Rice, from Blofield, who had been travelling to Sheringham to meet family visiting Norfolk when the crash occurred, suffered fractures and internal injuries that required surgery, the court heard.

The trial continues.