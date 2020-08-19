Man released after being questioned over machete attack
PUBLISHED: 14:28 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:28 19 August 2020
A man has been bailed after being questioned over a machete attack near a block of flats.
Police were called to Oak Circle in Gaywood, King’s Lynn, on Monday night after reports a man had been struck with the weapon.
The victim received a hand injury which required hospital treatment.
Police believed he had been involved in an argument with two other men who were known to him before the incident.
A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of affray and taken to the police investigation centre at Saddlebow for questioning. A machete was also recovered at the scene.
Today a police spokesman said the man had been bailed to return to the centre on October 31.
