Man released after being questioned over machete attack

Police at Oak Circle on Monday night, after reports a man had been attacked with a machete Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

A man has been bailed after being questioned over a machete attack near a block of flats.

Police were called to Oak Circle in Gaywood, King’s Lynn, on Monday night after reports a man had been struck with the weapon.

The victim received a hand injury which required hospital treatment.

Police believed he had been involved in an argument with two other men who were known to him before the incident.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of affray and taken to the police investigation centre at Saddlebow for questioning. A machete was also recovered at the scene.

Today a police spokesman said the man had been bailed to return to the centre on October 31.