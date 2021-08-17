Published: 1:16 PM August 17, 2021 Updated: 1:54 PM August 17, 2021

Christopher Crichton has admitted attempted murder and kidnap after a woman was dragged from a property at Kirby Cane in Norfolk. - Credit: Reece Hanson

A man has admitted the attempted murder of his partner after she said she wanted to leave him.

Claire Wright, who is in her 20s, was seen being dragged "kicking and screaming" and in distress in the Yarmouth Road area of Kirby Cane, Norfolk before being driven away.

She was found nearly three hours later, some 50 miles away, with serious stab wounds in a country lane on the outskirts of Nacton, near Ipswich after officers from Suffolk Police were called.

Police were called to Levington Road, Nacton following reports of an attempted murder in April this year. Christopher Crichton has subsequently admitted attempted murder and kidnap. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Following the ordeal, which started at about 8.40am on April 26 this year, she was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries.

Police also closed off Levington Road while investigations into the incident got underway.

Ms Wright's partner, Christopher Crichton, 32, was subsequently charged by police with attempted murder and kidnap.

On Tuesday (August 17) Crichton, of Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, appeared at Norwich Crown Court, via videolink, when he pleaded guilty to both charges at a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned sentence until October 15 so reports can be carried out to assess his dangerousness.

Andrew Jackson appeared for the prosecution and Andrew Thompson for Crichton at the short hearing.

As previously reported, people living in both Kirby Cane and Nacton described their shock at what had happened.

In Kirby some neighbours reported hearing shouts, while others expressed their surprise at seeing nine police vehicles attending the scene.

One resident in the Norfolk village said their teenage daughter, who was driving to school at the time, saw a woman "being dragged out of the house by a man".

The teenager had described how she was "kicking and screaming as she was being pulled by her arms" stating that, "she clearly didn't want to go into the car and was put there by force".

Meanwhile, in Nacton, where the victim was taken to by Crichton, one man, who was speaking at the time, said it was not something you expected in a "sleepy village like this".

He said he had "guessed it was something serious as I could see emergency services flying about".