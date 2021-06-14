Police still searching for burglars who attacked man and stole remote control car

Published: 10:34 AM June 14, 2021

Police are keen to hear from any witnesses, or if anyone has been offered a remote control car for sale matching the one pictured. - Credit: Suffolk police

Witnesses are still being sought after a man was attacked as he tried to stop burglars stealing a large remote control car from his shed.

Suffolk Police has issued a fresh appeal for information in connection with the shed burglary in Beccles last month.

The man suffered minor injuries after he disturbed two men who had broken into a shed at his home on Smallgate, Beccles between 11.30pm and 11.55pm on Tuesday, May 25.

The man challenged the burglars but they pushed him off before running away with the remote control car, which had ‘Rockstar’ stickers on it.

The suspects are described as two white men in their 20s wearing dark clothing who drove away in a dark coloured vehicle similar to a Ford Fiesta or Vauxhall Corsa.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about a shed burglary in Beccles last month, where a large remote control car was stolen and its owner was injured by the offenders."

Information to the Neighbourhood Response Team at Lowestoft Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference 27492/21.