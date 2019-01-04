Search

Man attacked with golf club in early hours of New Year’s Day

04 January, 2019 - 09:55
A man was attacked near the Hill House pub in Happisburgh. Picture: submitted

Police are investigating after a man was attacked with a golf club in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

It happened near the Hill House pub in Happisburgh at about 4am, police said.

A spokesman added: “A man was assaulted at about 4am on New Year’s Day. He was attacked with a golf club. Medical attention was declined. Police are investigating.”

Police said no arrests had yet been made.

No-one at the Hill House pub was available for comment.

Anyone with information should call Norfolk police on 101.

