News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man kicked and punched in market place attack

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 3:09 PM November 1, 2022
Updated: 3:10 PM November 1, 2022
wisbech market place

Police say the attack happened in the Market Place at Wisbech - Credit: Google

A man suffered a serious head injury in an unprovoked attack.

The man, who is in his 30s, was attacked by a group of men in the Market Place in Wisbech at about 3am on Saturday, October 29.

Police say he was knocked to the ground and kicked and punched to the body and head.

He was treated in hospital for a serious but not life-threatening head injury. 

Det Con James Bennett, of Cambridgeshire police, said: “This was a sustained and cowardly attack by a group of men in an area where there were lots of other people socialising on nights out.

“I am appealing for those people who saw what happened and have information to come forward and speak to us. The victim is recovering in hospital, but the results of an attack of this nature could have been far worse.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference number 35/78554/22.


Wisbech News

Don't Miss

xxx_northbeach_lowestoft_oct22

Woman and her dog attacked on beach in Lowestoft

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Thomas Hamburger

Body found in search for missing 41-year-old man

Jasper Copping

Author Picture Icon
The new Tesco Express ready for opening in Norwich city centre 

Aldi, Lidl, Tesco, Asda and Iceland items given 'do not eat' warnings

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Construction work has been completed on Fischer Farms' £25m vertical farm project at the Food Enterprise Park in Easton

Farming

£25m project to build 'world's biggest vertical farm' nears completion

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon