Man kicked and punched in market place attack

Police say the attack happened in the Market Place at Wisbech - Credit: Google

A man suffered a serious head injury in an unprovoked attack.

The man, who is in his 30s, was attacked by a group of men in the Market Place in Wisbech at about 3am on Saturday, October 29.

Police say he was knocked to the ground and kicked and punched to the body and head.

He was treated in hospital for a serious but not life-threatening head injury.

Det Con James Bennett, of Cambridgeshire police, said: “This was a sustained and cowardly attack by a group of men in an area where there were lots of other people socialising on nights out.

“I am appealing for those people who saw what happened and have information to come forward and speak to us. The victim is recovering in hospital, but the results of an attack of this nature could have been far worse.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference number 35/78554/22.



