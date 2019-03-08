Man loses tooth after attack in town centre

The victim was walking in the direction of St Margarets Road at around 3.25pm when he saw two men walking towards him.Picture: Google Maps Archant

Police are searching for witnesses after a man was attacked and his watch was stolen in an alleyway.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The victim, who is aged in his 40s, was walking behind Sussex Road in Lowestoft on Monday (July 29) when he was attacked.

He was walking in the direction of St Margarets Road at around 3.25pm when he saw two men walking towards him.

One of the men commented on the victim's watch before other man grabbed the victim and pinned his arms behind his back.

The victim was then punched in the mouth, causing his tooth to fall out and his Tommy Hilfiger watch was taken from his wrist. The two men then ran off in the direction of St Margarets Road.

The first male suspect is described as white, 6ft 2ins, of a slim build and approximately aged in his mid-twenties. He was wearing a t-shirt and blue shorts. He also had tattoos on his right arm.

You may also want to watch:

The second male suspect is described as white, 5ft 6ins, aged in his early 20s, of a stocky build, with spiky blond hair, which was short around the sides.

He was wearing a black polo shirt and blue jeans. Both of the men were heard speaking with accents that were described as being from either Essex or London.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact East CID quoting crime reference 37/44709/19 or call Suffolk police on 101.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

This is the latest incident following a spate of attacks in the town.

On Thursday (July 25), a woman was left with a chipped tooth and scrapes over her body after she was attacked outside of Kingsley House, on Clapham Road South.

The following day, a 13-year-old boy was left bruised and battered after he was pushed to the ground and robbed by a group of teenagers.

The boy attempted to hide in the bushes but was discovered by the group who demanded his bike, money, mobile phone as well as his trainers.