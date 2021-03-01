Man in 70s punched and kicked repeatedly after being pulled from car

Published: 3:01 PM March 1, 2021

A man was attacked after being pulled from his car in Didlington, near Mundford - Credit: Google Street View

A man in his 70s was pulled from his car before being punched and kicked following an incident of road rage.

The attack happened near the Field Lodge Nursery in Didlington, near Mundford, on Monday (February 22) when the victim was driving in a 60mph zone.

A driver in the vehicle behind began flashing his headlights, which led to the victim pulling over.

The suspect, an unknown man, then stopped and pulled the victim from his green Ford before punching and kicking him repeatedly.

The attacker ran back to his car and drove away.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault, which saw the man in his 70s sustain injuries to his face and hands.

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact PC Bethany Wagstaff by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 36/11561/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.