News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man dragged to the ground during robbery in Attleborough

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:09 PM February 3, 2022
Updated: 12:14 PM February 3, 2022
Besthorpe Road in Attleborough

Police are appealing for witnesses after a robbery in Attleborough. - Credit: Google

A man was dragged to the ground during a robbery in Attleborough.

The incident happened at 8pm on Tuesday, February 1, in Besthorpe Road.

A man in his 20s was driving behind a blue Vauxhall Corsa VXR when the Corsa braked suddenly.

The victim had left his car to challenge the driver when three suspects got out of the Corsa and ran at the victim.

They dragged him to the ground, kicked him and stole his wallet.

One of the suspects also attempted to steal his car.

The three suspects are described as aged between 23 and 27.

Most Read

  1. 1 Two Norfolk seaside towns named among most upmarket in country
  2. 2 Blaze destroys roof of Grade I listed church
  3. 3 ‘It’s been a nightmare’ - neighbours suffer months of non-stop barking
  1. 4 Football coach charged with child sex offences to appear in court
  2. 5 All of the Norfolk streets that won the Postcode Lottery in January
  3. 6 'One man band' baker sells out on first day of new business
  4. 7 New seafood restaurant and cocktail bar has successful start
  5. 8 Northern Lights could be spotted over Norfolk tonight
  6. 9 Man threatened group in Norwich pub with knife
  7. 10 Controversial Western Link road route will have to change, it is revealed

Police are appealing for witnesses or information about the incident.

They are asking people to contact PC Zach Burton at Thetford Police Station on 101 quoting investigation number 36/8191/22.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.   

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Norfolk Live News
Attleborough News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

A cathedral view in NR3

Do you live in the trendiest part of Norwich?

Angie George

person
Police blocking Fakenham Road due to a multiple vehicle crash. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norfolk Live News

Woman remains in 'serious condition' after four-vehicle crash

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A lorry has crashed into a wall on a Norwich roundabout.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Lorry smashes into wall of B&B on city roundabout

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The new temporary chief constable for Norfolk, Paul Sanford.

'Unprecedented': Norfolk police chief on shock of three murders in a week

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon