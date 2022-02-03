Man dragged to the ground during robbery in Attleborough

Police are appealing for witnesses after a robbery in Attleborough. - Credit: Google

A man was dragged to the ground during a robbery in Attleborough.

The incident happened at 8pm on Tuesday, February 1, in Besthorpe Road.

A man in his 20s was driving behind a blue Vauxhall Corsa VXR when the Corsa braked suddenly.

The victim had left his car to challenge the driver when three suspects got out of the Corsa and ran at the victim.

They dragged him to the ground, kicked him and stole his wallet.

One of the suspects also attempted to steal his car.

The three suspects are described as aged between 23 and 27.

Police are appealing for witnesses or information about the incident.

They are asking people to contact PC Zach Burton at Thetford Police Station on 101 quoting investigation number 36/8191/22.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.

