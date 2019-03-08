Search

'It sounded like he was going to die' - Man's scream heard during horror attack

PUBLISHED: 13:56 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:56 05 June 2019

The flat at Dolphin Grove where a man was seriously assaulted. Photo: Luke Powell

The flat at Dolphin Grove where a man was seriously assaulted. Photo: Luke Powell

Neighbours described hearing a horrifying scream from a Norwich flat during an attack that left one person in a critical condition.

The block of flats at Dolphin Grove where a man was seriously assaulted. Photo: Luke Powell

Police were called to Dolphin Grove just before 10pm on Tuesday to reports of a disturbance at a first floor flat.

On arrival, officers discovered a man who had suffered serious injuries. He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A couple living nearby said they called police after hearing banging from the property, followed by a man scream.

An 18-year-old woman, who does not want to be named, said: "I have never heard anything like it. I heard the man scream and it sounded really bad.

A police forensics van at Dolphin Grove where a man was seriously assaulted. Photo: Luke Powell

"There is a crack den down there and most people here don't bother reporting it because nothing gets done, but last night was different.

"I felt I had to ring police because the scream sounded like he was going to die. It was like something you would hear in a movie.

"As soon as I came off the phone there was just silence."

Her partner, aged 21, said he heard a lot banging from the flat before hearing the scream.

He said: "I heard a guy saying 'why do you think you can get away with speaking to me like this'.

"I don't know what it was, but I had a bad feeling."

A police forensics van and squad cars could be seen at Dolphin Grove on Wednesday. An officer was also stood outside the flat's front door, which had been taped off.

Another neighbour, aged 25, who did not wish to be named, said the flat had been raided by police multiple times before.

She said: "It's horrible living here. Don't get me wrong, all of the other neighbours are lovely, but every single day you see about 20 people going up and down the stairs going to that flat.

"We've found crack pipes in the hall and seen lots of fighting."

Police said a man in his 20s was arrested at the scene in connection with the incident.

He remains in custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

A 72-year-old woman, who lives at Dolphin Grove, said her partner saw armed police enter the block of flats.

She said: "I have lived here for 25 years, but I want to move now. I want to get away."

