Man attacked by 17 teenagers in skate park

A man was kicked and punched by around 17 teenagers after an argument in a North Walsham skate park.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack which happened on Friday, June 21 between 8.45pm and 8.55pm at the skate park on Norwich Road.

They said a man in his 30s was "punched and kicked around" by the teenagers.

The attackers are believed to be aged between 16 and 18 years old.

Anyone with information should contact PC Peter Barnes on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.