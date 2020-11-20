Man attacked and robbed by hooded teen gang

Blaydon Bridge in Riverside Walk, close to the centre of Thetford, where the robbery happened. Picture: Jim Linwood/Flickr Jim Linwood/Flickr

A man was punched to the head and robbed near the centre of a Norfolk town by a group of teenage boys who demanded cash.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the robbery in Thetford on Saturday, November 14.

It happened in the early hours at 1.10am near to Blaydon Bridge in Riverside Walk when the 30-year-old man was approached by a group of teenage boys wearing masks and hoods.

After refusing to hand over any money, he was assaulted and punched in the face and body causing minor injuries.

The teens got away with the victim’s wallet containing £75, bank cards and a driving licence.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information about the people involved.

Witnesses should contact Detective Constable Gareth Davies at Thetford CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.